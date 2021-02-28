Bhubaneswar: The registration of senior citizens for COVID-19 vaccination in the state is all set to begin Monday with the Union government giving nod for the same.

The district administrations have now prepared the roadmap for the vaccination drive of the third phase. The state government officials Friday said that the interested beneficiaries can log on to COWIN 2.0 website or use the mobile app besides Aarogya Setu app to register themselves.

“The COWIN portal will remain closed for two days as the website and app are undergoing technical works. One has to download the app and fill in the details like Aadhaar number, voter ID number or other details. The process will start from March 1,” CBK Mohanty, Director of Medical Education and Training, said.

He also said that people above 60 years of age would not need certificates of comorbidities. “Only the persons above the age of 45 years with comorbidities need to submit their health records as proof of their existing ailments,” he said.

He also said that a person, who was earlier infected with COVID-19, also needed to take shots. “It is needed to boost their immunity too. The immunity received from a direct infection or first round of vaccination is often short lived, so it is needed to get the complete round of vaccination,” he said.

According to Health department, after registration the beneficiaries can choose their vaccination centre, either government setups or private hospitals.

He also claimed that there was no direct proof of any deaths with the COVID vaccines in the country and urged people to come in good numbers for the drive.

He said, “Vaccinations and drugs often have some associated risks. Several vaccinations are done in the state and some of them show allergic reaction or some reactions. Lakhs of people have taken the vaccine all over the country till now. There is no direct link of death of any person from the vaccination till now in the country. Even WHO and Indian government have refuted any deaths owing to the infection.”

PNN