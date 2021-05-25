United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a comprehensive in-person meeting Tuesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The two discussed the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and underlined the need the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions. S Jaishankar also deliberated on regional challenges in India’s neighbourhood. He said that the countering terrorism and radicalisation remain priorities for the entire region.

“A warm & comprehensive meeting with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Discussed the Covid challenge, underlining the importance of finding urgent & effective global vaccine solutions. Critical to ramp up the vaccine supply chain to ensure greater production & fairer distribution,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting that lasted almost an hour.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Guterres comes at a time when the India is reeling under an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19. There is also the widening gap between the supply of vaccines and requirement.

Currently, India country is using two ‘made-in India’ jabs – Covishield and Covaxin – to inoculate its billion-plus population. It has administered 20 crore doses since launching the world’s largest vaccination drive in mid-January. A third vaccine, Russian-made Sputnik V, has been approved by the government and is being used on a smaller scale at present.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said he also exchanged views on climate action. “Greater resources are essential for larger ambitions. Financing will determine our seriousness and credibility,” he said.

Jaishankar highlighted India’s constructive role in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He conveyed to Guterres the priorities of its Presidency in August. “Maritime Security and Technology for Peacekeeping address the needs of the day,” he said.

Jaishankar said he welcomed the Secretary General’s appreciation of India’s peacekeeping operations including at Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo recently. An Indian peacekeepers brigade stationed in Goma is saving lives of civilians stranded in the aftermath of the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in the DRC over the weekend.

“Deliberated on regional challenges in India’s neighbourhood. Shared our concerns about ensuring that the gains of the last two decades in Afghanistan are adequately protected,” Jaishankar said.

“Countering terrorism and radicalisation remain priorities for the entire region. Also, discussed recent developments in Myanmar. India values UNSG’s leadership of the UN, especially in these challenging times. Conveyed our support for his candidature for a second term,” the minister added.