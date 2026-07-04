Manchester: India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against England in the second T20I here Saturday, handing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his international debut.

The left-handed opener replaced Sanju Samson at the top of the order in India’s only change to the playing XI.

At 15 years and 99 days, Vaibhav became India’s youngest international cricketer, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who had made his debut at 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in 1989.

England made two changes to their playing XI bringing in Jofra Archer, while handing debut to pacer Josh Tongue.

The opening T20I at Chester-le-Street was abandoned due to rain after India had posted 189 for seven.

Teams:

India: Shreyas Iyer (c),Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

PTI