Valentine’s Day is special for couples, who use the occasion to express their love for their partners. While many are busy planning celebrations for the festival of love, singles are marking the day in their own unique style. Memes and humorous dialogues are going viral across social media, leaving users in splits. Singles, in particular, are actively sharing and reacting to such posts.

At the same time, some “sad” memes from singles are also gaining traction, with users jokingly expressing their disappointment about being single on Valentine’s Day. Many are turning these memes into reels and sharing them widely.

While excitement around Valentine’s Day is visible among the youth, singles are countering it with witty posts. A user shared a meme inspired by a film featuring cricketer MS Dhoni, writing, “I don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day or Falentine’s Day.” Several users commented that this dialogue trends every year February 14.

Another viral post shows a boyfriend proposing on Valentine’s Day when members of Bajrang Dal suddenly appear. In the meme, the girl humorously turns to the boy and says, “Brother, what are you doing?” Some posts also reflect the pressures of dating. One user wrote, “Valentine’s Week is the most stressful week of dating life,” while another joked, “If there are other people in line for the same crush, then everything is left to God.”

Users continue to share such memes widely. One commented that being single is peaceful, while another suggested treating February 14 like a normal Saturday to keep life simple. In another meme using a template of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, the caption read: “Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone, we are not alone, just on airplane mode for love.”

Meanwhile, a “Bunty-Babli” meme is also trending on social media. A viral video on X shows a group of women humorously performing a ritual with sticks, jokingly saying that if they find “Bunty and Babli,” they will teach them a lesson.