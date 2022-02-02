As we enter the month of love, lovers are eagerly waiting to express their feelings to their partners. Although anyone can propose irrespective of time, Valentine’s week has its own charm. If you also love someone and want to propose, then propose them February 8 (Propose day) without delay. Expressing love can be easy but adapting to the one you love as your partner is a different matter. Therefore, the expression of love should touch the heart of your crush so that they cannot turn away from you. Things one should keep in mind while proposing.

1- If you are going to express love to a girl, then keep in mind that no matter how modern that girl maybe, she is Indian at heart. So be patient while proposing.

2- You should know about their likes and dislikes.

3- If you are going to express love to someone, then first find out that he/she is not in a relationship or like someone.

4- While expressing love, you do not need to talk big things to make her believe in your love.

5- Love is not a feeling of one or two years. One who is in love wants a lifelong relationship. Make them feel that you want to stay with them and prepare to introduce them to your family. So that he/she understands your seriousness towards this relationship.

6- Before proposing, make her feel that she holds a special place in your life. He/she is different from others for you.

7- Before expressing love, you should also be friends with their friends. With this, you will get to know more about your partner.

8- If you are going to propose someone, then remember that this is the big day of your and their life. So get ready properly.

9- Make them feel how much you like them through your behaviour.

10- Try to express your love in a different way. To propose, think of a creative idea different from others so that your partner will be impressed and he/she will remember this proposal for life.

PNN