A video from a zoo is winning hearts, and leaving the internet in splits, after a lioness accidentally gave her cub the most terrifying swimming lesson ever.

The clip begins with the lioness confidently nudging her playful cub forward, seemingly unaware that what looked like solid green ground was actually a pond completely covered with a thick layer of algae. In a second, she realised the cub is in trouble inside the water, frantically paddling to stay afloat while looking thoroughly confused about what just happened.

She rushes to rescue, desperately trying as hard as she can think of. First, she reaches out with her paws, but the slippery cub keeps slipping back into the water. Then comes another attempt… and another. Finally, the determined mom grabs the cub by the skin with her mouth and pulls the little one to safety.

The moment the cub reaches dry land, there’s no dramatic thank-you or emotional reunion. Instead, the tiny furball bolts straight toward its den, with the lioness following close behind, perhaps trying to explain, “I swear I thought it was grass!”

Meanwhile, the internet has declared the cub the real victim of the day.

One user joked, “That cub’s mind right now: Are you sure you’re my real mom?” Another quipped, “Trust issues unlocked!” Others imagined the cub thinking, “Next time Mom says ‘come here,’ I’m getting a second opinion.”

Accident or not, the lioness’ quick instincts turned a scary moment into a successful rescue — and gave social media one of the funniest wildlife videos of the week.