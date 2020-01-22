Keonjhar: A large number of trees are being felled to make space for a road project from Talachampei Bandh to Radhuan under Bansapal block in Keonjhar, but the forest department is allegedly doing little to contain illegal tree chopping. This has caused a lot of resentment and concern among locals, who have called for strong action against the department concerned.

Reports said, the rural development department is executing the road project in Juanga-dominated area. Locals alleged that the contractor engaged in the road construction has not put up any information plaque about the cost of the project and its deadline.

Juanga tribals have long been protecting the sal and other valuable trees in the area. They expressed concern, saying that innumerable valuable trees have been chopped down without permission.

Besides, the contractor has illegally extracted earth and murram at various places and used in the road laying. He has created a number of pits even in the farmlands and forested area.

Some social activists pointed out that local wildlife will be affected by tree felling and with craters while local ecology will be at the risk of being imbalanced.

They have demanded legal action against the department while the role of construction agency laying the road has been under clouds, because it has not put up any information plaque.

Locals also alleged that even though they have complained about it at the Bansapal tehsil and the Bhuyan Juanga Pidhi range office, there has been no action in this direction.

Muktikant Parida, ranger of Bhuyan and Juanga Pidhi range, the road is under the rural development department while legal action will be taken against if tree are felled without permission.