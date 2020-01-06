NEW DELHI: Members of Intellect, a cultural organization set up by Odia intellectuals in New Delhi, organised a seminar on the importance of mother tongue at Pragati Maidan here recently.

On the occasion, a Sindhi professor at Delhi University Ravi Prakash Tekchandani said, “It’s the mother tongue that develops a child’s intellectual, social and spiritual ability. It also makes one respect every other language globally. Mother language creates the gateway for learning.”

Eminent Poet and administrator Amarendra Khatua said, “Every child should be taught the very basics of mother tongue in an age of English dominance over other languages.”

Many Odia dignitaries like writer Bijayananda Singh and poet Uday Nath Sahoo were also present at the event.