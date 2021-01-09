Kamakshynagar: Tribals in remote pockets of Dhenkanal are worried over their livelihood as they live on collection and sales of minor forest produce. The gradually vanishing sal forests have impacted their age-old profession.

Lack of marketing facilities for their MFPs and sal leaves forces them to sell these items for a pittance, a report said.

Their life is always fraught with dangers from wild animals. Yet, they stick to forests as they earn their living from minor forest produce.

Thousands of tribal families living in Baunsapal, Kadua, Mahulapal, Saruali and Barua under Kamakshyanagar block; Batagan, Balikuma, Kankadahada and Kanthei panchayats under Kankadahada block depend on forests. They collect MFPs like sal leaves, shiali leaves, and wild grass for brooms, lac and resins.

Mostly women make different items like plates and cups from these leaves. They sell them in the market every day. “Earlier, we earned well, but now we are unable to get price for half of our labour invested in leaf collection and sale,” some tribals lamented.

In the absence of marketing facilities, traders take advantage of tribals who sell the MFPs at throwaway prices.

“Thermocol, plastic plates and cups are now flooded in the market. They are widely used in festivals, marriage and thread ceremonies. They are gradually replacing leaf plates made by us,” they lamented.

Shiali lata (a wild creeper) is gradually vanishing in forests due to frequent wildfires. Besides, timber mafia has been looting sal trees, thus making it difficult for them to get sal leaves.

“Quality sal leaves are not available these days while elephant menace often keeps them away from venturing deeper into forests for leaf collection. Traders come near us and buy the leaves at cheap prices. They make plates from those leaves with machines,” they added.

They demanded that there is a need for marketing support from the government.

Nagi Tudu, a tribal resident of Karadabani (Kanpur) said three to four years ago he used to earn Rs 300 a day from selling sal leaves. Now, it is difficult to make even Rs 200 in two days.

“Sal forests used to be near village. We would not have to go far to collect leaves. Sal leaves were available in abundance. Timber mafia has been cutting down sal trees, making leave scarce,” Dhani Marandi, a tribal resident of Baunsapal, said.

Sauri Murmu, a resident of Baunsapal, said as marketing facility in the locality is absent, they are unable to get right price for sal leaves. Traders are taking advantage by paying a pittance.

Muni Baske of Mahulapal panchayat observed that forests were close to villages, but gradually they are receding while persistent elephant menace has made life hell. There is a need for government support in procuring sal leaves from the leaf pluckers, she added.

