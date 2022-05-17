New Delhi: A court in Varanasi sacked Tuesday a top official involved in the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court also gave a two-day extension to submit the survey report. The commissioner in-charge of survey, Ajay Mishra, was removed after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found near a pond during the court-mandated videography survey.

The court had earlier directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex. While dismissing the commissioner Tuesday, the court questioned how the survey details were leaked, since the findings were to remain confidential.

The Varanasi court May 12 had rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner and ordered that the survey be completed by May 17. However, the commission tasked with the videography survey sought additional time Tuesday to submit its report. It said the report is yet to be compiled.

The Supreme Court is also hearing the issue after the management of Gyanvapi mosque appealed against the survey. “The suit speaks about changing the religious character which is currently the mosque,” the petition read.

One of the petitioners also cited the alleged finding of a Shivling, contending that the breach of confidentiality was ‘highly improper’.