New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a 35 per cent tariff on products imported from Bangladesh.

The Trump administration sent the first tranche of “letters” to various countries on Monday, detailing the tariffs that the US will impose on products from them.

The countries that got these letters, signed by Trump, were Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.

In a letter to Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, Trump said that starting on August 1, 2025 “we will charge Bangladesh a tariff of only 35% on any and all Bangladeshi products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs.”

Trump further said that goods transshipped to evade a higher tariff will be subject to that higher tariff.

“Please understand that the 35% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the trade deficit disparity we have with your country,” Trump said.

He said that Washington will do “everything possible” to get approvals quickly, professionally and routinely. “In other words, in a matter of weeks.”

Trump also said that if, for any reason, Bangladesh decides to raise its tariffs, then whatever number it chooses to raise them by will be added to the 35% that the US charges.

“Please understand that these tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of Bangladesh’s tariff and non-tariff policies and trade barriers causing these unsustainable trade deficits against the United States. This deficit is a major threat to our economy and indeed our national security,” Trump said.

Trump added that if Bangladesh wishes to open its “closed” trading markets to the US and eliminate its tariff and non-tariff, policies and trade barriers, “we will perhaps consider an adjustment to this letter. These tariffs may be modified upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your country.”

In a separate executive order, Trump also extended the pause on tariffs against several other nations to August 1. This 90-day suspension of tariffs was to expire on July 9.

PTI