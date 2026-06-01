Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday urged universities in Odisha to prepare a roadmap for inclusive development and help transform the state into a major growth engine of the country.

Addressing the ‘Conference of Vice-Chancellors of State Public and Private Universities’ at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister said, “Education is the foundation of a progressive and prosperous society.

Odisha has set an ambitious target of becoming a developed state by 2036 and contributing significantly to the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

Universities are not merely degree-awarding institutions but centres of knowledge creation, innovation and research.

They must prepare a roadmap for inclusive development and actively contribute to the state’s development journey.”

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, speaking at the conference, called for universities to evolve into globally competitive, socially responsible and technologically advanced institutions while remaining deeply rooted in Indian values.

The Governor said higher education institutions must equip students with the knowledge, skills and values required to navigate a rapidly changing world shaped by technological advancement and emerging global challenges.

He urged universities to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, research and stronger industry linkages.

Majhi also highlighted the state government’s enhanced budgetary allocation for the education sector and outlined initiatives aimed at strengthening higher education, research, innovation and skill development across Odisha.