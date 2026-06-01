Bhubaneswar/Boudh: A partially paralysed man had a miraculous escape from what could have been a freak encounter after a small python coiled itself around his hand and a chair, leaving him trapped for nearly two hours inside his house at Adenigarh village under Harbhanga block of Boudh district Saturday night.

According to reports, Krushna Chandra Sahu, was fast asleep when the reptile entered his house through an open window and crawled onto his body.

Owing to his physical condition, Sahu was unable to move swiftly or escape after noticing the snake.

According to family members, the python soon wrapped itself tightly around one of his hands and the chair beside him, effectively immobilising him.

Unable to free himself, Sahu cried out in fear and agony as the reptile remained coiled around him.

Hearing his screams, family members rushed to the room but were shocked to find him trapped in the snake’s grip.

Fearing that any sudden movement could provoke the snake, they avoided any forceful intervention and instead began carefully trying to disentangle it.

The tense rescue operation lasted nearly two hours before the family finally succeeded in freeing Sahu.

Remarkably, despite the prolonged ordeal, he escaped without suffering any serious injury.

The python was later captured and released into its natural habitat without being harmed.

The incident has left residents of Adenigarh and nearby villages astonished. Villagers described Sahu’s survival as miraculous and praised the composure and patience displayed by his family during the delicate rescue operation.

The family’s calm handling of the situation helped avert a potential disaster.

Forest officials, who have been informed about the incident, have urged residents to remain vigilant during the monsoon season when snakes frequently enter human habitations in search of shelter and prey.

The officials advised people to keep doors and windows secured at night, maintain cleanliness around their homes and immediately seek assistance from trained snake rescuers in case of similar encounters.

The unusual episode has once again drawn attention to the growing incidence of human-snake encounters during the rainy season in Odisha.

The state records one of the highest numbers of snakebite fatalities in the country, with nearly 900 deaths reported annually.