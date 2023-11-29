Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, an avid social media user, Wednesday treated his massive fanbase with an adorable picture of himself giving a tight hug to his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon.

Varun and Kriti had shared the screen in the 2022 horror comedy-drama Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik.

Taking to Instagram, Varun, who has a fan following of 46.7 million followers, shared a cute click, wherein we can see Kriti looking merry in a black dress, with Varun hugging her from behind. He is wearing a blue tee shirt.

In the caption, Varun gave an emoji of ‘high five’. He gave the music of the track ‘Apna Bana Le’ from Bhediya.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar. The post is liked by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kriti commented on the post: “Miss youuu my friend”, followed by red heart emoji.

Fans commented: “Can’t wait for Bhediya 2.”

“Something is cooking,” said another.

Meanwhile, Varun recently appeared on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. He has VD 18 in the pipeline.

Kriti has untitled romantic comedy, The Crew and Do Patti in her kitty.