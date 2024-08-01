Mumbai: The upcoming spy action streaming show Citadel Honey Bunny is set to drop on OTT November 7, this year.

The release date of the show was revealed after the noise metre (breahing decibel threshold) hit the score of 100 at the Mehboob Studios in the Bandra West area of Mumbai Thursday.

The special event was attended by star Varun Dhawan and his co-star from the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Varun, who spoke to media on the sidelines of the event shared that the creators of the show issued strict directions to him about this show being his single point focus and that he could not take up any other project, a film or even a brand film.

Citadel Honey Bunny is the Indian counterpart of the larger global series Citadel which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead.

Varun also revealed that he was a little surprised as he thought that there would be very elaborate sets since it’s a Prime Video show. However, the actor soon went on the field and took to the streets in ‘Thane’ and ‘Bhandup’ areas of Mumbai. He shared that he was told this was being done to bring authenticity to the show’s narrative.

The actor also shared that this is the second time in his career after Badlapur where he is part of a dark narrative.

Citadel Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon.

The show drops on Prime Video November 7.