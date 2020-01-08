Mumbai: Coolie No 1 star Varun Dhawan joined industry colleagues Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Deepika Padukone, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Richa Chaddha, Swara Bhaskar, Ali Fazal among others, in condemning violence against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Voicing his opinion on the incident, Varun termed it a “sad and dangerous situation”.

“Cannot stay neutral on such issues. It’s dangerous & sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this happens,” Varun Dhawan said on JNU Violence.

While Richa, Swara, Zeeshan and Sushant Singh have been voicing concerns over violence in universities for some time now, Deepika joined the students in JNU Tuesday evening. She paid a visit to the campus and stood in support of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was badly injured during the violence on Sunday. Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak. Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap have also been regularly tweeting out in support of the students.

Deepika stood with students at the Sabarmati T-point in JNU, where a public meeting had been called by JNU alumni over Sunday’s violence. She also met Aishe but didn’t address the meeting. She left after an hour, before Aishe speech.

Varun is currently awaiting the release of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D where he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer 3D is slated to hit theatres on January 24 and also stars Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.