Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are getting married.

So far, there have been many reports in which it is being said that by the end of this month, Varun and Natasha are going to get married in a private ceremony in Alibaug. However, the confirmed date of Varun and Natasha’s wedding has not been revealed yet. It is being said that wedding ritual will be held between 22 January and 25 January.

According to reports, close relatives of Varun have also got an e-invite for the wedding. One can expect that many celebrities and relatives of Dhawan family will soon be going to Alibaug. It will be a big Punjabi wedding in which all the rituals will be performed.

Varun and Natasha want fewer people to attend the wedding event due to the COVID-19 epidemic. There are also reports that around 200 people are being invited to this wedding. Varun and Natasha can get married 24 or 25 January in a 5-day function. However, the confirmed wedding date has not been revealed yet.

Notably, the news of Varun and Natasha’s marriage has been in discussion for almost two years. It is also being said that due to COVID-19, Varun could not marry Natasha at an earlier date. In an interview, Varun said that, “Everyone is talking about this [marriage] for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

Varun and Natasha are childhood friends and have been dating each other for a long time. Varun had kept his relationship hidden from the media for many years, but in the last few years, he was openly exposed to the media with Natasha. However, no statement has been revealed on behalf of Varun in this regards.