Mumbai: Will Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 talk about the COVID-19 pandemic?

The question started doing the round Thursday afternoon when the actor shared a poster of his forthcoming movie, where he can be seen wearing a mask!

Netizens immediately jumped to the conclusion that the film might show something pertaining to the COVID 19 pandemic or social distancing.

Commenting on Varun’s post on Instagram, a fan wrote: “Nice topic of the mass.”

Another fan expressed: “Lagta hai sari film mask pehen ke hogi” (I think you will be wearing that mask throughout the film.)

Many fans were curious to know if the film would be releasing in the theatres or on OTT.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres May 1.