Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan looks every inch dapper in a new photograph he has shared on social media.

In the picture posted on Instagram, Varun wears a metallic silver T-shirt and blue jeans. The actor is seen flaunting a clean-shaven look.

He captioned the image with “umeed” written on it in Hindi.

Varun’s friend and co-actress Katrina Kaif wrote: “Awwww”.

Speaking about his work, Varun has recently finished shooting for Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release April 14 next year.

He will next be seen shooting for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, which stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.