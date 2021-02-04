Mumbai: Varun Sharma turns 30 Thursday, and it is going to be a working birthday for the actor

Varun is currently busy with the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and he told IANS that a working birthday is something he always look forward to.

“I had the best of both the world’s this year, bringing in my birthday with my mom and shooting for Rohit sirs. A working birthday is something that I always look forward to and I feel blessed to be doing the same this year,” he said.

Varun has several films lined up this year. He will next be seen in RoohiAfza, and also start work on the third installment of the popular Fukrey franchise post finishing Cirkus.