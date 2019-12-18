Mumbai: The most anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor was released today. The trailer has hit the right chord and has been accepted well by the audience and movie lovers.

The trailer shows a face-off between Varun (an Indian) and Shraddha (a Pakistani), the two then come together to win the contest. The whole movie revolves around the relationship of India and Pakistan as seen from the trailer.

Helmed by Director-Choreographer Remo D’Souza, the film is produced by T-Series and Remo D’Souza Entertainment. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in key roles. The film also features Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal.

Sharing on Twitter, Varun wrote, “They have got the moves and a story to say! Watch them shuffle and let the street slay #StreetDancer3D trailer out noow.”

The film is the story of a Punjabi boy, Sahej and his journey across the globe as he follows his passion-dancing. Shraddha will be seen playing Inayat in the film and her first look as the gorgeous and funky dance lover left everyone awestruck.

The film is slated to release January 24, 2020. It is the third installment of Remo D’Souza’s ABCD. Both the parts have Prabhudheva playing a pivotal part. While the first two parts were hits with the audience, it is for the time to decide on the third instalment.

Arijit has lent his voice for two songs in the movie. With too much of expectations, Varun will be seen in the big screen after a few months gap.