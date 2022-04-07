The importance of directions has been explained in detail in Vastu Shastra. Those who believe in Vastu Shastra must be aware of the importance of directions. If the Vastu of the house is correct, then happiness remains in the lives of members. If the directions are right, then the person gets the support of luck, success and prosperity in the house. Vastu Shastra not only tells about the right direction for objects in the house, but also about the direction we should face while sleeping and eating. Eating food facing the wrong direction can cause a lot of damage to a person. In such a situation, let us know today which direction one should not sit facing while eating food.

South

According to Vastu Shastra, one should never eat food facing south. Eating food facing this direction leads to poverty. It is believed that this direction is the direction of the ancestors, so it is not advisable to cook or eat food while facing this direction.

East

East is considered to be the direction of the deities. In such a situation, by eating food facing this direction, all kinds of diseases are removed. The grace and health of the gods are obtained and the age increases while having food facing this direction.

North

North is also considered as the direction of gods. By eating food facing this direction, there is no shortage of money in the house. The head of the household and the students should eat food, especially facing the north.

West

According to Vastu Shastra, businessmen or other earning members should eat food facing this direction. Apart from this, if any member is unwell in the house, then he should always eat food facing towards the west. It is said that by doing so health improves.

Keep these things in mind:

According to Vastu Shastra, if you are eating at the dining table, then keep the dining table towards the south or west wall. Never eat food while sitting on the bed.