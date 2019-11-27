Mumbai: Actors Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta are all set to ring in their second wedding anniversary in romantic Maldives.

“It’s a special day. We get married once and it’s important to celebrate and reflect on the distance that we have covered so far. It’s been a great journey with Ishita. We both love Maldives, the sea, the ambience there. What better than Maldives to celebrate this special day,” Vatsal said.

The two got married in a private ceremony November 28, 2017.

“It will be a little hectic as both Ishita and me are shooting. We head to airport from the shoot and land back from the airport back to the sets I am doing show on Star Plus called ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’ and Ishita will be shooting for ‘Bepanah Pyaar’,” he said.