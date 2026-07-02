Bhubaneswar/Malkangiri: Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme VB-G RAM G Act was implemented across Odisha Thursday, officials said.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen), which replaced MGNREGA, was rolled out in different district headquarters in the presence of local MPs, MLAs, district collectors, gram panchayat functionaries and self-help group (SHG) members.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, in its official X handle, said, “The VB-G RAM G programme was launched across all districts of Odisha, marking a significant step towards accelerating inclusive rural development and strengthening last-mile governance.”

The department said that the initiative, with a focus on effective service delivery, beneficiary outreach and community participation, aims to ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach every eligible household.

In Malkangiri district, VB-G RAM G was launched under the chairmanship of the District Collector Prathames Arvind Rajashirke. Zilla Parishad chairman Samari Tangulu and others attended the event.

“This scheme is the foundation for the social and economic empowerment of every rural family of Malkangiri,” the collector said.

On June 29, in a letter to all the district collectors, the Panchayati Raj Department asked them to involve the stakeholders in the formal launching of the rural employment scheme.

The participants were Thursday exposed to exhibitions and the display of proposed works under the scheme and the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan (VGPP). Posters, banners and information panels explaining the key features and benefits of the scheme were also explained to the participants, an official said.

“While the national average wage has been revised to Rs 327.4 per day, the rate is Rs 352 in Odisha,” the official said, adding that the state cabinet had earlier allocated Rs 5,575 crore for the programme.

According to a provision of the VB-G RAM G Act, the state can notify up to a combined 60 days “no work” pause to avoid labour shortages during sowing and harvesting season. However, the beneficiaries are guaranteed work for the remaining 125 days in the rest of the year.