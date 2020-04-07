New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd said Tuesday it will distribute around 3,00,000 meals to labourers, daily wage earners and slum dwellers in the national capital as part of efforts to support communities during the current coronavirus lockdown.

“Vedanta Ltd… has been distributing 10,000 meals per day to daily wage earners, slum dwellers and labourers since April 1. Around 70,000 meals have been distributed till date to families in Old Delhi, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Ram Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Gole Market. Under this initiative, around 3,00,000 meals will be distributed around Delhi by the end of the month,” leading metal and mining firm said in a statement.

The families comprising of daily wage earners, slum-dwellers and labourers have been adversely impacted due to the current lockdown implemented to combat the deadly coronavirus.

This initiative of Vedanta is in partnership with the Delhi district administration. The meals are being distributed to affected areas as per directions from the district administration.

“The daily wage earners are our lifeline in our everyday life. Our chairman Anil Agarwal has been in the forefront of extending all support to feed daily wage workers with our ‘Meals for All’ initiative. We have partnered ‘AkshayaPatra’ who are extending this support to feed the needy in Delhi,” said Ritu Jhingon, CEO of Nand Ghar project, Vedanta Ltd.

For this initiative, Vedanta has collaborated with AkshayaPatra Foundation, a non-profit organisation that runs the mid-day meal scheme in government and government-aided schools across India.

“We are immensely grateful to Vedanta for their support in these crucial times. Their generous contribution will enable us to serve freshly cooked meals to thousands of people from vulnerable communities, affected by the nation-wide lockdown,” AkshayaPatra Foundation chief marketing officer, Sundeep Talwar said.

PTI