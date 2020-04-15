Berhampur: The driver of a pick-up truck was killed after he met with a road mishap on the national highway near Chhatrapur College Square in Ganjam district Wednesday.

According to locals, the vehicle was en route to Bhubaneswar from Andhra Pradesh and was carrying vegetables. The driver, identified as Babu, somehow, lost control over the vehicle following which it overturned.

The driver died on the spot on impact.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem after registered an unnatural death case. The cops are probing into the circumstances that led to the incident.

PNN