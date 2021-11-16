Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt will begin issuing driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC), and other vehicle-related documents digitally from January 1, 2022, an offcial source said Tuesday.

The Commerce & Transport Department has decided to discontinue the issuance of physical cards and paper documents for DL and RC from January 1, 2022, in accordance with the state government’s 5T mandate to ensure better service delivery to the public and prevent delays in obtaining DL and RC, the source added.

The new process aims to save time and money by allowing the citizens to generate a copy of their DL and RC instantly, without having to visit the RTO’s office or wait for it to arrive in the mail.

It also stated that a portal is being created from which the public can download these documents at their convenience.

The department signed a Concession Agreement with M/s. Smart Chip Limited in New Delhi July 29, 2006 for the issuance of smartcard-based DL, RC and paper-based documents for learner’s license among other documents.

The concession period, which was granted until July 28, 2021, has expired, and as a result, the agreement will be terminated December 31, 2021.

“The State Government in exercise of the powers conferred by section 211A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and in pursuance sub rule(2) of rule-171 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 do hereby dispense with the issue of smart card and paper based RC, DL & other vehicle related documents with effect from 1st January, 2022 and the documents will be issued through Digitally Signed Certificate or through e-Signature as specified under the provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000(21 of 2000,” the department said in an official notification.