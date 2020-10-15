Bhubaneswar: Bajarang Dal members in this city detained a vehicle illegally transporting cattle at Palasuni Chowk during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police also arrested two persons in this connection. The cattle were being transported to Bhadrak.

The Bajrang Dal members had been tipped off about the illegal transportation of the animals. They first tried to intercept the vehicles at Dhauli Chowk. However, the vehicle managed to give them the slip. The youths then informed the police regarding the matter and some of them gave chase to the vehicle. Finally they managed to stop the pick-up van with the help of the police at Palasuni Chowk.

“At around 1.00am, we received information that a pick-up van loaded with cattle was going to Bhadrak district,” said Chinmya Bhuiyan, a member of the Bajarang Dal. “With the help of police, we intercepted the pick-up van and managed to rescue the animals,” he added.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged at the Mancheswar police station by Chinmya and other members of the Bajrang Dal. Police are interrogating the two arrested to find out about others involved in this illegal cattle trade.

PNN