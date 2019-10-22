Buguda: With elaborate fanfare, the fish and meat vending zone here was inaugurated two years back. But, it is yet to become operational, said a report.

The Buguda Notified Area Council (NAC) authorities had built the vending zone comprising 18 shops at a cost of `18 lakh more than two years ago, but the inability of the NAC authorities in making it operational has drawn flak from the residents.

It was inaugurated by erstwhile MLA in the presence of former NAC chairperson and district rural development authority (DRDA) project director June 19, 2017. The vending zone was set up to help people get fish and meat under one roof.

The zone not becoming operational has caused a revenue loss to the NAC. Since then, over two years have passed but all the 18 shops were found locked much to the discomfiture of the residents. Consequently, fish and meat vendors are selling their items at various places in the town.

At places, goat and poultries are being slaughtered overtly and their meat being sold in public.

The vendors are also throwing the remains of the goat and poultries in open leading to an unhealthy and unhygienic condition in the town. The NAC and police authorities have made several attempts to stop fish and meat sale in the open. However, it has failed to yield any result.

Locals have demanded an urgent solution to the problem.

When contacted, Rashmi Ranjan Dash, executive officer of Buguda NAC, said steps are being taken to stop sale of goat and poultry meat in open.