Jharsuguda: A vendor escaped unhurt and was saved by alert commuters after his leg slipped while boarding a train at Jharsuguda railway station Friday night.

The incident took place at about 7:40 pm Friday at platform number 3.

According to locals, Samaleshwari Express was departing from Jharsuguda railway station last night when the vendor, who was selling food items on the platform, tried to board the moving train. Meanwhile, the man’s leg slipped and he fell in the gap between the train and the platform.

On spotting the man, the locals along with RPF personnel rescued him and his life was saved.

A video of the incident went viral in which the man was seen falling into the gap between the platform and the moving train.

PNN