Jatni: Following the direction from Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout Tuesday, Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) led by Tapan Kumar Mohapatra, the municipality executive officer, has started relocating the local vendors of Sitaram Chowk of Khurda district to the new bus stand to avoid congregation amid COVID-19 scare.

The decision was taken in the presence of Bhubaneswar sub-collector Debabrata Sahu, Jatni tehsildar and other officials.

Sources said that District Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout Tuesday visited various parts of Jatni of Khurda district to assess the situation in connection with the implementation of the lockdown announcement for the prevention of coronavirus. Rout directed police officials to take immediate action against violators after seeing congregation of large swathes of people around fruit and vegetable markets.

The roads have been blocked connecting Haribhaina Chowk, Jatni gate of NH-16 and Pitapalli Square. Similarly, two teams from Jatni tehsil and municipality went to different parts of the city and rural areas to shut down people and make people aware of the lockdown.

PNN