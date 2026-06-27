Caracas: Technical and humanitarian assistance from more than a dozen countries has begun arriving in Venezuela to help victims and support early recovery efforts after Wednesday’s devastating earthquakes.

Rescue teams and specialised equipment have arrived in Venezuela since Thursday from countries including India, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Qatar, as well as from the UN system.

Spain’s solidarity delegation includes 59 members of the Military Emergency Unit, two army engineers and eight canine units specialised in rescue operations. The Spanish teams will be deployed in La Guaira state in north-central Venezuela, the area hardest hit by the quakes.

A delegation of 300 rescue and salvage specialists from El Salvador has also arrived in Venezuela, and 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid and machinery were sent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescue delegations from the Dominican Republic and Ecuador are also in Venezuela to help with rescue, salvage and civil protection work.

Colombia’s assistance to Venezuela includes 63 rescuers, search dogs and 12 tonnes of specialised equipment for search operations.

Mexico’s famed “Topos” rescue teams have also arrived in Venezuela on two separate flights, along with 4.4 tonnes of tools, materials and equipment, as well as 2.7 tonnes of medical supplies.

The US Embassy in Venezuela said Friday that specialised search and rescue teams, 80 experts and 12 trained dogs have arrived in the country.

Qatari authorities announced the launch of a humanitarian air bridge to Venezuela, including “family tents, field hospitals and shelter materials to support affected families.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also announced the imminent arrival in Venezuela of a field hospital, 100 solar-powered water purifiers, medicine, and medical supplies for surgeries.

Brazilian humanitarian aid, including specialised personnel, is expected to arrive in Venezuela on two flights between Friday and Saturday.

Aid from France and Portugal is also expected to arrive in Venezuela in the coming hours. France is sending a detachment of the Military Civil Security Brigade, specialised in rescue operations in collapsed environments, while Portugal is sending a delegation of 60 firefighter-rescuers.

Wednesday’s earthquakes killed at least 920 people and injured more than 3,360, according to the latest official report, severely damaging infrastructure along the country’s central coast.