Chennai: Director Venkat Prabhu’s time-loop thriller Maanaadu, featuring Silambarasan, S.J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, will release on SonyLIV December 24.

The film, which first released in theatres November 25 after overcoming several problems, emerged a hit, thanks to the manner in which the story was narrated. Exceptional performances from both the film’s lead actors – Silambarasan and Suryah — ensured the film was a success.

Almost a month after its theatrical release, the makers are now releasing the film on the OTT platform.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film narrates the edge-of-the-seat tale of the protagonist Abdul Khaaliq who gets caught in a time-loop leading to a series of life altering events.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film also stars S.A. Chandrasekhar, Y.G. Mahendran, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Anjena Kirti in prominent roles.

The film’s music and score is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with cinematography handled by Richard M. Nathan and editing done by Praveen K.L.