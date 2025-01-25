New Delhi: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, and Saturn will light up the night sky in a rare astronomical alignment known as a planetary parade Saturday night.

This celestial phenomenon occurs when the planets align on the same side of the Sun, forming an expansive arc visible above the Earth.

Interestingly, most of these planets can be seen with the naked eye if the night sky remains clear. Jupiter will shine the brightest, followed by Mars and Venus, which are expected to peak in brightness on the post-sunset horizon. While Mercury might only offer a brief “blink and shine,” Saturn will stand out prominently in the celestial lineup.

A planetary parade is an unofficial astronomical term used to describe the visibility of two or more planets in the night sky. These occurrences offer a stunning visual treat for stargazers worldwide.

On January 25, at 12:30 p.m. ET (11:00 p.m. IST), renowned astrophysicist Gianluca Masi from the Virtual Telescope Project will live stream telescope views of the planetary alignment. The event will provide an incredible opportunity for enthusiasts to witness the marching order of these six planets in real time.

PNN & Agencies