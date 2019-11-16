Muniguda: The identification of land by the administration for the establishment of a Judicial Magistrate of Fast Class Court (JMFC) at Muniguda of Rayagada district was initiated from Friday.

A meeting was held for the identification procedure led by Muniguda tehsildar. Revenue Inspector (RI) Nilanchala Gouda, Additional Revenue Inspector (RI) Devdutta Panda, senior advocate of Muniguda and former president of Bisamakataka Bar Association Brundaban Gouda, and J. Kumar Raju of Muniguda Vikas Parishad were present in the meeting.

After analysis and identification of land in the map, five acres of land of plot no. 142 of Hukumtola area under Muniguda block in Rayagada district has been selected for the purpose of establishment of a Judicial Magistrate of Fast Class Court (JMFC).

Revenue Inspector (RI) Nilanchala Gouda said a report will be sent to District Collector after the verification of the land.

PNN