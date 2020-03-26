Los Angeles: Veteran actor-comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed that she has been admitted to an “isolation ward room” after she showed symptoms for the novel coronavirus.

The 59-year-old posted a selfie on Instagram from the hospital room as she called out US President Donald Trump for “lying” about the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the country.

In the photo, Griffin can be seen wearing an oxygen mask while under quarantine. She said even though her symptoms were serious, she was considered not eligible for the test.

“He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST,” the actor-comedian posted.

Alongside her photo, Griffin also posted a screenshot of Trump’s tweet in which he said that the US has provided more testing than any other country.

“Just reported that the United States has done far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!” Trump had tweeted Wednesday.

In the US, the total number of confirmed cases have crossed the 65,000 mark and more than 1,000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Griffin’s hospitalisation comes barely a week after she shared that her mother Maggie had passed away.

PTI