Bhubaneswar: Sadhu Meher, an acclaimed actor and director from Odisha, breathed his last at the age of 84 in Mumbai Friday.

Meher had made significant contributions to both the Odia and Hindi film industries. In 2017, he was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Meher was well-known for movies like ‘Ankur’, ‘Manthan’ and ‘Mrigaya’. He had won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in ‘Ankur.’ He had also acted in critically-acclaimed Odia movie Bhukha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took it to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Meher was a popular actor and director in both Odia and Hindi film industries. He had received laurels for his brilliant acting skills. He was the first Odia actor to receive the National Film Award. His demise has left a void in the film industry.”

PNN