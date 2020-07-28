Mumbai: Veteran actor Kumkum, who featured in over 100 Hindi films and popular songs such as ‘Kabhi aar, Kabhi paar’ and ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’, passed away Tuesday. She was 86. Actor Kumkum, whose real name was Zaibunnissa, died at around 11.30am at her Bandra residence due to age-related issues, her sister-in-law Shenaz informed. “Her last rites took place at Mazgaon cemetery,” she informed.

Kumkum hailed from Hussainabad in Sheikhpura district, Bihar. Her most memorable film appearances include Mr X in Bombay, Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, and Naya Daur. She also starred in the first Bhojpuri film Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo in 1963.

But her popularity rests mostly on the songs that were picturised on her be it ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re’ from Kohinoor (1960); ‘Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar’ from Aar Paar (1954) or ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan’ from CID (1956).

Kumkum was discovered by actor-director Guru Dutt in the 1950s, who cast her in ‘Aar Paar’ song for a non-credited role. She later earned a small role in Dutt’s Pyaasa.