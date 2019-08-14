Kolkata: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital here Wednesday after he complained of breathing problems.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital around 9.30 am with respiratory tract infection, a statement issued by the south Kolkata hospital said.

“Our doctors are monitoring him from time to time. At the moment, Mr Chatterjee is out of danger and we are keeping a close watch on him,” a hospital source said. “He is being treated in ICU under close supervision,” a statement from the hospital said.

Initial tests said that Soumitra Chatterjee was suffering from some age-related health issues such as potassium and sodium imbalance. He has also suffering from pneumonia.

The 84-year old actor’s daughter Poulami Basu told this agency that his present condition was stable and his condition is being monitored by a team of four doctors. “There is no threat to his life,” his daughter said.

The ‘Apur Sansar’ (directed by Satyajit Ray) actor, who has six-decade long illustrious film career, had attended shootings till Monday, apart from gracing events, industry sources said.

Chatterjee was bestowed with the Legion of Honour from the French government in 2018, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2011.

Soumitra’s son Soham Chatterjee told reporters that his dad developed breathing problems early Wednesday morning. Immediately the house physician was called on to assess the actor’s condition. He was then admitted to the hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after getting information regarding the actor’s illness has asked a top Trinamool Congress functionary to continuously monitor the situation.

