Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a car accident last month, has shared an update about her health, saying she is back home and recovering well.

On Saturday, Shabana shared a photograph of herself and gave her fans an update about her recovery. She thanked her fans and wellwishers for their “prayers and wishes”.

“Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I am back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I am indebted and grateful,” she posted.

Shabana was injured on January 18 in a road accident involving her UV and a truck near Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The actress was initially rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai but shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri the same evening.

Her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also in the vehicle but he escaped unhurt. Among those who rejoiced Shabana’s homecoming was her “Chalk N Duster” co-star Richa Chadha. “We love you! Happy to hear you’re better… See you soon and a big hug”, while Vikrant Massey posted: “So happy to see you back!” Richa tweeted.

On the film front, Shabana will be in Faraz Arif Ansari’s “Sheer Qorma”, which also stars Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker.