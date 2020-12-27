Cuttack: Seasoned politician Suresh Kumar Routray showcased yet another facet of his talent and has lent his voice for a new song which was recorded at Milan Studio in Cuttack Saturday evening.

Also read: Drunken motorcyclist caught without DL, insurance in Sundargarh; fined Rs 22,500

According to a production house source, Routray sang the number which is based on father-son relationship. The song was intended to send a positive message to the present-day society.

The production house head Japani Bhai said, “Sura Routray is quite popular across the state for his witty one-liners, oratory skills, carefree and jovial attitude. This album is to be produced by Arman Music”.

While Japani Bhai has directed the video, the song titled ‘Suna Ra Bapa’ has been penned by lyricist Tapan Kumar Nayak aka Tapu.

Notably, Routray earlier recorded a rap number November 20 featuring singers such as Lopamudra Nayak and Jyotirmayi. The video album was titled as ‘Rangabati’.

PNN