Sundargarh: In a crackdown while carrying out routine surveillance on Biju Expressway at Rajgangpur Saturday night, the enforcement officials of Transport department caught a drunken motorcyclist driving without a valid driving licence and insurance documents.

The traffic rule flouter was fined with Rs 22,500 under the regulations as envisaged in Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The motorcycle was seized by the officials under Section 207 of MV Act as the rider failed to produce a valid DL and other documents. The department officials have been trying to ascertain if the man is the owner of that vehicle or not, an official said.

Notably, the State Transport Authority (STA) has recently emphasised on wearing of helmets for pillion riders as well. If a pillion rider is caught without a helmet, the DL of the vehicle rider will be suspended for three months.

PNN