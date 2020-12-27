Hinjili: In a bizarre incident, two unidentified miscreants riding a bike intercepted an elderly woman named Basanti Sahu and snatched a gold chain from her at Shyamalai Nagar under Hinjili block in Ganjam district Sunday morning.

According to an eye-witness, the incident occurred when the elderly woman was returning home after shopping from a local market.

One of the miscreants got down from a motorcycle and attempted to snatch the gold chain. The other accomplice waited nearby keeping the vehicle on start, the eye-witness stated.

The miscreants fled from the spot soon after committing the crime.

Hinjili police immediately reached the spot after being informed by some locals about the incident.

Police registered a case in this connection and initiated a probe into the incident. “We are scanning the CCTV installed in a nearby house and are hopeful of nabbing the criminals soon,” a police official said.

PNN