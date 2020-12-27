Rourkela: In a tragic road mishap, one person was killed on the spot and at least six others sustained severe injuries in the wee hours of Sunday after a minibus rammed into a road divider near Balughat area on NH-143 under Raghunathpali police limits in Sundargarh district.

Also read: Lingaraj temple reopens after 9 months; servitors’ families get first ‘darshan’

The ill-fated vehicle was heading towards Rourkela from Lathikata area with about 15 occupants. Driver of the minibus lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle dashed against road divider.

On being informed by locals, Raghunathpali police immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured persons. Later, they were rushed to the government hospital in Rourkela in critical condition.

Police have seized the minibus named ‘Maa Tarini’. A case has been registered by the police in this connection and a probe has been initiated. Body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

PNN