Cuttack: Veteran Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray is all set start a new phase in his career. He will be singing a rap song which will be recorded Friday evening.

Head of production house ‘Arman Music’, Japani Bhai will direct the video number. He said, “Sura Routray is quite popular across Odisha for his witty one-liners, oratory skills, carefree and jovial attitude. Now, the public will be able to see another facet of the veteran leader.”

According to sources, Routray will be joined by singers Lopamudra Nayak and Jyotirmayi for rendition of the rap song. The video album will be produced by ‘Arman Music’. The song has been written by Tapan Kumar Nayak, production house sources informed.

The song will be recorded Friday evening at the Milan Studio in Cuttack.

It should be stated here that the album titled ‘Rangabati’ has got nothing to do with western Odisha’s legendary folk song having the same name, sources stated.

