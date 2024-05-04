Bhubaneswar: In a welcome respite from the blistering heatwave conditions prevailing in the state, the weather bureau predicted a significant drop of up to 3-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. Weather scientists at the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here told Orissa POST Friday that the sea wind from the Bay of Bengal will bring about succor from the heatwave conditions, hastening drastic reduction in temperature across the state. The signs of the change in weather conditions were felt Friday when the maximum temperature (day) in the City remained at 41.6 degrees Celsius. However, in the interiors, the heat was intense, with Boudh recording the highest at 44.6 degrees in the state. “We can expect normal to below normal temperatures at various parts of the state from May 5,” he added. Das said the dryness in the air has been accentuated by the western disturbance prevailing in north-east India which has sucked the moisture, reducing humidity. He said rain and thundershower activities are expected in the state between May 7 and 11 which will also help bringing down the heat. Meanwhile, the IMD predicted a thunderstorm with lightning in south Odisha districts Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput May 4. However, heatwave conditions is very likely to prevail over Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda Saturday, the weatherman predicted while issuing a yellow warning in this regard. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Boudh, Nuapada, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Nayagarh during the last 24 hours. On the other hand, light to moderate rainfall occurred at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Khurda during the period, it said. “There will be no large change in the maximum temperature (day) during the next three days. However, the maximum temperature may fall by three to four degrees Celsius at many places in the state thereafter,” the weatherman said.