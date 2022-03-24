Chennai: Veteran costume designer Govindaraj K, who designed costumes for over 65 films, passed away Thursday morning in the city due to an age-related illness.

He was 82.

Govindaraj had a great sense of colour and trendy design. In a career spanning over two decades, he designed costumes for several films including the Vijay-starrer Kadhalukku Mariyathai, Parthiban and Ajith Kumar-starrer Nee Varuvai Ena, Poove Unakkaga and Suryavamsam.

Govindaraj was also the personal costume designer for several actors including Ramarajan, Kanaga and Sangeetha.

He was associated with Super Good Films, Directors K S Ravikumar, Vikraman and Rajakumaran for many of their movies.

Govindarajan’s body has been kept at his residence in Porur for friends, family, and other visitors to pay their last tributes.

His last rites will take place at Valasaravakkam burial ground at Monday evening.