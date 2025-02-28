Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia movie actor Uttam Mohanty was cremated with full state honours Friday in Bhubaneswar following his demise due to liver ailments.

The actor, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in New Delhi since February 8, passed away at 10:45pm Thursday.

Mohanty is survived by his wife, veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty, and their son, superstar Babushan Mohanty.

Born and raised in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, Mohanty had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. He acted in 135 Odia and 30 Bengali films, leaving an indelible mark on regional cinema.

Some of his most iconic performances were in Odia hits such as Danda Balunga, Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta, Rajanigandha, Chaka Bhaunri, Daiba Daudi, Kanya Dana, Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi, Pua Mora Kala Thakura, and Lakhe Shiba Puji Paichhi Pua. He also appeared in the Hindi film Naya Zaher.

In 1987, Mohanty married Aparajita Mohanty, another stalwart of Odia cinema. Over his illustrious career, he won several accolades, including the prestigious Jayadev Award (1999) for his contributions to Odia cinema, the Odisha Living Legend Award (2012), and multiple Orissa State Film Awards.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and several other dignitaries expressed their grief over Mohanty’s demise, acknowledging his immense contribution to the film industry.

