Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is promoting his forthcoming historical action drama, Chhaava across the country. Recently, the actor made a stop in Patna and even relished their beloved dish, Litti Chokha.

He took to his official IG and dropped a couple of photos and videos, enjoying the Litti Chokha from a local vendor. However, what the actor wrote in the caption, also garnered our attention.

“#Patna aakar Litti Chokha kaise miss kar jaayein??? #Chhaava exciting news coming up!”, Vicky Kaushal penned. It would be exciting to see what the makers have in store for us.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal kick-started the promotional tour for Chhaava by seeking blessings at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city. He offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Recently, the makers released two tracks from the movie, Jaane Tu, and Aaya Re Toofan. Both the numbers have been very well received by the music lovers.

Chhaava is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The movie will see Vicky Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Chhaava was initially slated to release in the cinema halls in December 2024, locking horns with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fronted Pushpa 2. Later on, the makers pushed the release to 14th February 2025.

The drama has been directed by Laxman Utekar, known for his work in movies such as Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie features tunes scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman. The camera work of the drama has been performed by Saurabh Goswami, while Manish Pradhan has headed the editing department.