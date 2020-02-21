Actor Vicky Kaushal whose Bhoot Part one: The Haunted Ship hit the screens Friday has said that he has one regret and one fear in life. Disclosing these two aspects, Vicky has said he regrets not being a part of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and his fear is that some day he loses his skills as an actor.

“I don’t know anything else to do other than acting. So my greatest fear is that if I wake up one day and discover that I forgotten to act. That would indeed be terrifying for me,” Vicky has been quoted as saying in an interview to a vernacular newspaper.

“I have never learnt to do anything else other than acting. It is what keeps me going and is my only means of livelihood. So without acting I am as good as dead,” he added.

The Uri fame actor also stated that he had gone to audition for a small role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the biopic on Milkha Singh. “I was turned down by the people who were conducting the audition. It was then I realised how unprepared I was an actor and that I had to improve on my skills,” informed Vicky.

“I felt depressed at being rejected… but then it was not the fault of others. It was my deficiency, my inability to play out the character I was asked to do. It grounded me and also motivated me to work that much more harder,” said the actor who first came into prominence with his role in Masaan.

Vicky also revealed that he had signed Bhoot purely on instinct. “I signed up for the film much before I decided to do Uri,” he stated.

Narrating an incident during the shooting of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the actor revealed shooting had to be cancelled for a day as he has water phobia. “There was an underwater scene I had to do… I simply could not act the moment I went underwater. I was so terrified I simply can’t describe. Luckily the director, Bhanu Pratap Singh was very understanding,” Vicky informed.

The actor then said that the very next day he went on his own to the sets and stayed underwater for a long time to get rid of his water phobia. “I felt very bad that a day’s shoot had to be cancelled for me,” stated Vicky. “I couldn’t let that happen again and because I did that scene 80 per cent of my phobia for water has disappeared,” he added.

PNN & Agencies